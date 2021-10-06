AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.
About AmeriCann
