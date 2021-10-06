Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $210.17

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.17 and last traded at $210.91, with a volume of 24013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

