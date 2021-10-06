Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Up 0.1%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 10,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter.

