AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 43,944 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.