Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

