Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings per share of ($2.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.93) and the lowest is ($3.03). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($8.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

ASND traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

