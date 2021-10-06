Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to announce $330.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.97 million and the highest is $341.00 million. Guild reported sales of $563.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $871.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

