Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 437,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.