Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $33.65

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 7,309,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

