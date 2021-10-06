Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $148.50

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.27. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,135. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

