Analyzing Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64% Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -25.91% -5.85% -1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.15 -$1.58 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.60 -$149.71 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.