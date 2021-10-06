Analyzing Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main N/A N/A N/A Greenlane -10.87% -27.20% -15.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core & Main and Greenlane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 8 5 0 2.38 Greenlane 0 0 5 0 3.00

Core & Main presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Greenlane has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 146.22%. Given Greenlane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Core & Main.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core & Main and Greenlane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenlane $138.30 million 1.62 -$14.52 million ($2.24) -1.06

Core & Main has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. 83.6% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlane beats Core & Main on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

