Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

ADRZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

