AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $27.51 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

