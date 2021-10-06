Anglo Pacific Group plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of APY traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.45. 14,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a market cap of C$523.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

