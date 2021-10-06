Anglo Pacific Group plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of APY traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.45. 14,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a market cap of C$523.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
