Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,652 shares.The stock last traded at $54.92 and had previously closed at $56.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

