Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Anika Therapeutics worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

