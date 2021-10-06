Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 13,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,056,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

