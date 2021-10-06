Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 413,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 114,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 271,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 3,623,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

