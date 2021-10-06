Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. 2,105,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

