APR Coin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $24,452.38 and approximately $65.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072874 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,889,141 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.