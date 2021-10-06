AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $269.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

