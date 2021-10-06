Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 2,589 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

