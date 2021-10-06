Argus Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
