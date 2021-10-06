Argus Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

