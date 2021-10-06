Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 7,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,072. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

