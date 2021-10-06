Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

