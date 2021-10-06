Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ASAN stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. 1,469,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,388. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a PE ratio of -55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

