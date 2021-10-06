Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTF remained flat at $$74.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

