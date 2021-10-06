ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,787.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,787 ($36.41) and last traded at GBX 2,827 ($36.93), with a volume of 65057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,875 ($37.56).

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,863.85 ($76.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,628.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,533.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

