Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of ATNX stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 603,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Athenex has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

