Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $24,343.16 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.06, for a total value of $24,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.98. 953,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.50 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

