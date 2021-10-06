Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.44. 13,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,695. Autoliv has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

