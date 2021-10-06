Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $10.29 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $163,501.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

