Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Holdings Increased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.48% of Aviat Networks worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

AVNW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 3,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

