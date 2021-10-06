AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVRO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

