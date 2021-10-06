AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

AXS stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

