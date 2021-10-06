Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Axos Financial stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

