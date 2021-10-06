Bailard Inc. Buys 836 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

