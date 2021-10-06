Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.