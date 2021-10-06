Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,038 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. 5,731,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.