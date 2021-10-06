Bailard Inc. Purchases 303,033 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $32,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 517,230 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,822,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 157,878 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,442. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

