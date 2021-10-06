Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

