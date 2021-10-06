Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

