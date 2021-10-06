Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $993,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

