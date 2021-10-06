Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

