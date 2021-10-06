Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 111.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

