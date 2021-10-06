Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. 52,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,557. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

