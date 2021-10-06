bAlpha Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $381,531.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $57.74 or 0.00105312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

