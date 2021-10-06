Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,983.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

