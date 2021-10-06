Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.